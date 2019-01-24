 

WATCH: An Emotional Bret Baier Recounts Traumatic Car Accident On-Air

Fox News anchor Bret Baier was moved to tears on Tuesday night at the end of his show “Special Report.” The popular anchor and news host recounted a traumatic car accident he and his family suffered this weekend while driving to the airport after a skiing trip.

Baier and his wife and two sons “were involved in a major car crash,” the anchor saidin a statement released Monday. “Thanks to a man driving by named Zach who stopped and helped, we were able to climb out of the flipped car. And thanks to the first responders and Montana Highway Patrol – we made it to the hospital quickly.”

“My advice to everyone is to always wear your seatbelt and to count your blessings everyday,” Baier added.- READ MORE

