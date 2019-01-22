‘She Will Never Mention Our Children’: Angel Mom Slams Pelosi for Backing DACA Kids While Avoiding Her Family (VIDEO)

During an interview on Fox News, “angel mom” Mary Ann Mendoza spoke out in support of border security.

Mendoza’s police officer son was killed by an illegal immigrant who was driving drunk in 2014, and she is a strong supporter of border security. However, she attempted to reach out to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) in order to have a conversation.

“It’s almost to the point where there’s nothing more to say to Nancy Pelosi,” Mendoza said. “I, myself, and several other angel moms have reached out to her on numerous occasions when we’ve been in D.C. to meet. And with the Women’s March going on and stuff, I find it ironic that it’s angel moms that Nancy Pelosi refuses to meet with.” – READ MORE