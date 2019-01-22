ABC Admits Others ‘Rushed to Judgement’ on Catholic Teens Viral Vid, Ignores They Did Too (VIDEO)

ABC’s Good Morning America admitted Monday that the incident at the March for Life that went viral appearing to show Catholic teens in MAGA hats sneering at a Native American veteran, was taken out of context. However, ABC failed to acknowledge that their own network also slandered these kids with their hasty reporting based off of on one viral video.

On Monday, ABC’s Cecilia Vega led into the report noting the original video released over the weekend had “quickly sparked outrage online” but that another video was “raising new questions about what really happened before the incident.” Vega didn’t note that their own network helped spark that outrage, when This Week host Martha Raddatz tried to shame Republican Senator James Lankford into condemning the Catholic, pro-life teens wearing “Make America Great Again” hats as racists.

Reporter Erielle Reshef’s report updated viewers noting that the Covington High School teen pictured in the video, Nick Sandmann, had come out with a statement to the media defending himself as well as saying he meant the man, Nathan Phillips no harm. Reshef noted additional videos showed, “A separate group of protesters” were “hurling slurs at the young Kentucky students who had gathered at the March for Life,” while the network played additional video clips of people chanting at the teens racist phrases like, “White people go back to Europe,” and “a bunch of future school shooters!”– READ MORE