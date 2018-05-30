True Pundit

Politics

Sharyl Attkisson’s latest tweet-storm about ‘Deep State’ BEYOND DAMNING for the media

Posted on by
Share:

After the terrible, horrible, no-good, very bad weekend the media and the Left had, this reminder from Sharyl Attkisson about the grossly incestuous relationship between the media and ‘Deep State’ just really adds insult to injury.

READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today!

$

We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive.

Personal Info

Donation Total: $1

RUH-ROH! Sharyl Attkisson's latest tweet-storm about 'Deep State' BEYOND DAMNING for the media
RUH-ROH! Sharyl Attkisson's latest tweet-storm about 'Deep State' BEYOND DAMNING for the media

When Sharyl tweets, the Deep State should listen. Oh, wait, they did that already.

twitchy.com twitchy.com
FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter
Share: