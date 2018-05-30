Sharyl Attkisson’s latest tweet-storm about ‘Deep State’ BEYOND DAMNING for the media

After the terrible, horrible, no-good, very bad weekend the media and the Left had, this reminder from Sharyl Attkisson about the grossly incestuous relationship between the media and ‘Deep State’ just really adds insult to injury.

It's convenient (for them) that Clapper, Brennan, Morell are hired at national news organizatns where they can give their spin & monitor media on matters that directly implicate them in *possible* improprieties. 1/? (cont.) — Sharyl Attkisson (@SharylAttkisson) May 26, 2018

There was a time when this placement wd have been considered an ethics problem. 2/? (cont.) — Sharyl Attkisson (@SharylAttkisson) May 26, 2018

A fmr. top intel official I asked about this said, "It also gives them an opportunity to correct the record and possibly influence others in the industry including editors and management…" 3/? (cont.) — Sharyl Attkisson (@SharylAttkisson) May 26, 2018

"…If former CIA Dir. was in the news room I suspect a coworker or editor would use them as a resource and/or run things by them. They also become well placed spies to report on what legitimate journalists are up to. Sound familiar?"–fmr. top intel official. 4/4 #HeOughtToKnow — Sharyl Attkisson (@SharylAttkisson) May 26, 2018

