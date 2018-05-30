True Pundit

Here’s EVERYTHING you need to know about that big Daily Beast scoop on the alleged ‘elevator tape’

Now, here’s EVERYTHING you need to know about the tape without having to read the entire article: There’s no proof it exists:

The Daily Beast has uncovered no proof that the tape exists after interviews with more than a dozen former and current TMZ staffers and others with knowledge of the situation.

But even though there’s still no proof it exists, it’s important. Or something:

But the actions that Levin took next, these sources felt, spoke volumes about his relationship with Trump.READ MORE

Pee-pee tape? OUT! Elevator tape? IN!

