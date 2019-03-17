Shaquille O’Neal named a Broward County sheriff’s deputy in Florida

Former NBA star Shaquille O’Neal can now add “Florida sheriff’s deputy” to his resume.

The Broward County Sheriff’s Office announced Friday that O’Neal now works as an auxiliary deputy for the department. Details about his duties were not released.

Basketball legend @SHAQ goes by many nicknames, and now added to that list is Deputy Shaq. The big man now works as an auxillary deputy with the #BSO. Sheriff Tony sat down with Shaq and the two talked about the different ways law enforcement works to keep communities safe. pic.twitter.com/H8j2lwUm0B — Broward Sheriff (@browardsheriff) March 15, 2019

