Sexual assault criminal complaint against Jacob Blake emerges in its entirety — and it is horrific

Details of a a highly disturbing criminal complaint against Jacob Blake have emerged.

A Kenosha, Wisconsin, police officer shot Blake in the back at least seven times on Sunday following a call for a domestic dispute. His father told the Chicago Sun-Times that Blake is paralyzed from the waist down.

Blake’s shooting only added fuel to the already out-of-control fire lit by the police killing of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, and others involved in instances of apparent police brutality.

Blake’s ex-girlfriend, identified in the criminal complaint as “LNB,” says Blake sexually assaulted her in May.

The criminal complaint states that Blake unlawfully entered her home in the early hours of the morning on May 3. The woman said she awoke from her sleep to find Blake standing in her room, looming over her.

Blake, the 29-year-old father of the woman’s three children, reportedly demanded she return his possessions.

“I want my s***,” Blake reportedly told the woman, and proceeded to assault her according to the complaint.

“As LNB lay there, on her back, the defendant, suddenly and without warning, reached his hand between her legs, penetrated her vaginally with a finger, pulled it out and sniffed it, and said, ‘Smells like you’ve been with other men,'” the at-times graphic complaint reads.

Following the assault, Blake reportedly stole her vehicle and left the premises.

In the complaint, the woman reports that Blake is unemployed and without a vehicle of his own. Over the eight-year period that the two spent together, Blake reportedly sexually assaulted her at least twice per year during drunken episodes. – READ MORE

