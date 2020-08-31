Kenosha Or Kosovo? Shocking Images Reveal Destruction After Race Riots Leave Buildings In Ruins

Harrowing scenes of destruction have emerged from Kenosha, where several nights of BLM riots have left the Wisconsin town looking like it’s been through war.

Entire buildings have been reduced to rubble, businesses have been destroyed, and parking lots full of burnt-out cars are all that’s left in some parts of the town, after riots over the shooting of 29-year-old black suspect Jacob Blake only came to a halt after President Trump sent the National Guard to restore order.

The worst hit area is uptown, beating heart of the city’s black community. Ice cream shops, nail salons, faith missions, all smouldering husks /2 pic.twitter.com/hodOHhbd16 — Josh Glancy (@joshglancy) August 29, 2020

Every single local I spoke to blamed “out of towners” for the worst of the destruction. They didn’t offer a huge amount of evidence for this, but it’s a blanket consensus /4 pic.twitter.com/vboZYrRK9y — Josh Glancy (@joshglancy) August 29, 2020

Pretty much every boarded up shop has a mural or painting on it now. Some have plaintive requests to prospective fire starters: “Kids live upstairs” /6 pic.twitter.com/PcaNJs3lnK — Josh Glancy (@joshglancy) August 29, 2020

The owner of this bar told me they’d opened just before the pandemic. Having eventually reopened, it was broken into this week, he estimated $25k worth of damage /8 pic.twitter.com/4BFh8zcgRM — Josh Glancy (@joshglancy) August 29, 2020

Josh Glancy, Washington Bureau Chief of the Sunday Times documented some of the aftermath, which locals believe was caused largely by “out of towners.” – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --