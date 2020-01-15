Seven Months Prior to Soleimani’s Death, Trump Authorized the Killing With a Condition: Report

As for when President Donald Trump authorized the killing of late Iranian general Qasem Soleimani, a new report shows it may have been months prior to the death of the head of the Quds Force.

NBC News reports that Trump apparently authorized Soleimani’s death roughly seven months prior, on the condition if an American was killed, according to five former and current senior administration officials.

The authorization, according to the sources, came last June. However, Trump had to have the final sign off on a specific attack that would kill Soleimani, as NBC News reports.

One official told the outlet, “There have been a number of options presented to the president over the course of time.”

According to NBC News, both former National Security Advisor John Bolton and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo wanted Trump to kill Soleimani after Iran’s Revolutionary Guard Corps shot down a U.S. drone in June of 2019. – READ MORE