Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez complains about record-breaking Dow surge: ‘Inequality in a nutshell’

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) lamented the rise of the Dow Jones Industrial Average in a Saturday tweet, complaining that it was nothing more than “inequality.”

The Dow surged past the 29,000 threshold on Friday for the first time despite the most recent monthly jobs report showing a slowing employment growth. The massive gain was due in part to large gains in stocks such as Pfizer, Apple, and Coca-Cola.

In a pointed tweet, the freshman congresswoman wrote, “The Dow soars, wages don’t. Inequality in a nutshell.”

The Dow soars, wages don’t. Inequality in a nutshell. https://t.co/hD1g1y4uBk — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) January 12, 2020

A wide variety of social media users seemed to agree with her — or at least respected the point she was trying to make — as, at the time of this writing, the democratic socialist lawmaker received more than 117,000 likes on the tweet.