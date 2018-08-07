Sessions rips federal judge for ‘improperly’ reinstating DACA, ‘eviscerating’ executive power

Attorney General Jeff Sessions on Monday unloaded on a federal judge who ordered the administration to reinstate the Obama-era Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) policy last week, saying the ruling was “improper” and vowing to keep up enforcement efforts against illegal immigration “aggressively.”

Sessions added that the judge had effectively “eviscerated” the legal authority of the executive branch and Congress, and strongly suggested the administration would appeal the ruling.

The Trump administration announced last year it would end DACA, which was implemented by the Obama administration using executive authority and protects illegal immigrants brought to the U.S. as children from deportation. However, the Republican-controlled Congress has failed to agree to a permanent statutory replacement for the program, despite several legislative attempts.

Federal judges have since barred the administration from ending the program entirely, saying it would be acceptable only to shut down future enrollment in DACA because existing applicants had already relied on it. But the ruling by U.S. District Judge John Bates went a step further by ordering authorities to essentially reinstate DACA in full.

In a statement, Sessions decried Bates’ ruling as one of a “number of decisions in which courts have improperly used judicial power to steer, enjoin, modify, and direct executive policy.” – READ MORE

Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI), in an appearance on CNN on Sunday, used a chart to show what happened with unaccompanied minors crossing the U.S.-Mexico border after President Obama enacted the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program.

“Prior to DACA, we had about 4,000 unaccompanied children from Central America coming in here,” he explained. “Then President Obama instituted [DACA] and you can see the result. Since that point in time, over 200,000 unaccompanied children have come in from Central America.”

The senator held up a chart that showed a spike in border crossings following the administration’s legalization of those illegally brought to the United States as children.- READ MORE

