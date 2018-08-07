Google Refuses To Assist U.S. Military, Bends Over For China’s Communist Censors

Besides clearly showing the company is willing to put profit above doing what’s right, their decision to censor their search engine in China is likely to threaten their bottom line in the long run.

Should Google change its famous motto “Don’t be evil” to something like “Don’t be evil when it’s convenient, but it’s okay to be evil when it means new markets and more profit?” The question is pertinent, because The Intercept has reported that Google plans to launch a censored version of its search engine in China in the next six to eight months, pending the approval of Chinese regulators.

(…)

While Google has no problem bending its knee to authoritarians, it refuses to help the U.S. military. In early June, Google announced it wouldn’t renew a contract to do artificial intelligence work for the U.S. military after some strong opposition from its employees. The kind of work Google does with the Pentagon involves “using machine learning and engineering talent to distinguish people and objects in drone videos.” Worrying that Google’s AI work with the Pentagon may lead to development of lethal weapons, about 4,000 Google employees signed an open letter saying working with the U.S. military was putting users’ trust at risk, as well as ignoring its “moral and ethical responsibility.” Google’s senior management was also reportedly deeply conflicted about Google’s work with the Pentagon.

Apparently, Google believes that helping the U.S. military is morally objectionable, but helping Chinese censors to restrict internet freedom and oppress over a billion people won’t put users’ trust at risk and is totally moral. Google also seems unconcerned that China is developing killer robots, such as autonomous combat drone swarms. In truth, what Google didn’t publicize is that their virtue signaling in the U.S. comes at a cheap price — Google’s contract with the Pentagon is reported to be worth less than $10 million, which is nothing for a company that is worth close to $800 billion. – READ MORE

Thanks To Its Reliance On Information From Wikipedia, The Top Google Search Result For “leader Of The Free World” Is Not The President Of The United States, With Whom The Term Is Normally Associated, But Crisis-engulfed German Chancellor Angela Merkel.

Searches for the term currently return a picture of Merkel as the top result, and two links to the Wikipedia page on “free world.” Immediately following those results is a CNN opinion piece stating that President Trump is “no longer leader of the free world.”

The top result scrapes information from Wikipedia, which notes that the English-language establishment media has increasingly used the term “leader of the free world” in connection with Chancellor Merkel. This is true — although it says more about the media’s bias than it does about Merkel, whose long dominance over German politics appears to be on the verge of breakdown. – READ MORE

