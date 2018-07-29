Sessions Cheers Young Cons for Not Backing Down, Then Backs Down from Anti-Hillary Chant

Days after laughing along with young conservatives who started a “lock her up chant” at a young conservatives conference in Washington and even saying the words himself, Sessions backed away after a raft of over-reactionary think pieces from entirely predictable sources that freaked out about it.

The whole thing began at the Turning Point USA conference earlier this week, at which Sessions was a speaker.

“I like this bunch, I gotta tell you,” Sessions said. “You’re not going to be backing down. Go get ’em. Go get ’em!”

JUST IN: AG Sessions laughingly echoes "lock her up" as audience at a high school leadership summit in DC begins chant. pic.twitter.com/csv194SpU5 — NBC News (@NBCNews) July 24, 2018

In an opinion piece on CNN titled “Jeff Sessions’ smile at ‘lock her up’ tells us everything,” Peggy Drexler posited that “(t)hose looking for evidence that President Donald Trump’s misogynistic attitude and tone have effectively penetrated the culture need look no further than Tuesday’s conservative leadership conference in Washington.”

So, speaking about an incident which occurred just seconds after the attorney general extolled the virtues of “not … backing down,” Sessions decided to back down.

“Well, I met I with a group of enthusiastic high school students and they spontaneously broke into that chant. Perhaps should have taken a moment to advise them that … you’re presumed innocent until cases are made,” Sessions said during a Thursday press conference. – READ MORE

How did this guy ever get elected to public office even before his post as U.S. Attorney General?

Jeff Sessions is officially out to lunch.

Somebody get Nero a fiddle.

LOL Jeff Sessions takes shots @realDonaldTrump this morning siding with Rod Rosenstein. If the Republican Party dont get rid of him Im gonna #WalkAway pic.twitter.com/mq43wLyTIt — MR BROWN (@0H0UR1) July 26, 2018

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1