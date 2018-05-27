‘Sesame Street’ suing over Melissa McCarthy’s R-rated puppet movie

The makers of the educational children’s program “Sesame Street” are suing the production company behind comedian Melissa McCarthy’s new R-rated movie co-starring Muppet-like puppets.

In a lawsuit filed Thursday in New York City, Sesame Workshop alleges that “The Happytime Murders” is abusing the famed Muppets’ sterling reputation in its advertisements.

Further, the lawsuit contends the “Sesame Street” brand will be harmed by a just-released movie trailer featuring “explicit, profane, drug-using, misogynistic, violent, copulating and even ejaculating puppets” along with the tagline “NO SESAME. ALL STREET.”

In the film, McCarthy plays a human detective who teams with a puppet partner to investigate grisly puppet murders.

Brian Henson, son of famed “Sesame Street” puppeteer Jim Henson, who created the Muppets, directed the raunchy movie, People reported. Daughter Lisa Henson executive-produced the film. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1