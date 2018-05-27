Homeland Security approves 15,000 additional H-2B visas to bring low-skilled foreign workers to US

The Department of Homeland Security is providing businesses with an additional 15,000 H-2B visas, according to published reports. The visas allow low-skilled foreign workers into the U.S. to help fill seasonal jobs.

Each year, the number of visas is capped by law at 66,000, which is divided evenly between the summer and winter seasons. This spring, Congress declined to lift the cap during negotiations. But Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen was given permission to issue up to 69,000 more visas if she believes there is sufficient need.

Businesses such as fisheries, landscaping and summer tourist spots have said there are not enough workers to fill their seasonal jobs. Opponents of the practice say bringing in foreign workers is driving down American wages.

Last year, the Department of Homeland Security, then under the leadership of John Kelly, agreed to 15,000 additional visas as a “one-time” measure. – READ MORE

