Popular and long-running kids’ show “Sesame Street” has introduced its very first character with a drug-addicted mom.

In a clear nod to the U.S.’s opioid crisis, the producers of “Sesame Street” introduce Karli.

Karli’s fictional mom is a recovering addict who attends regular meetings to maintain her sobriety.

In a Wednesday clip, the show features longtime favorite Elmo talking to Karli about Karli’s mother, who is addicted to opioids. – READ MORE