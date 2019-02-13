Serial killer Samuel Little is drawing sketches of his victims for the FBI

A serial killer who has confessed to 90 murders has drawn 16 of his alleged victims as the FBI works to connect him to decades-old cold cases around the country.

Samuel Little was convicted in 2014 of killing three women in California in 1987 and 1989. He was sentenced to three consecutive life sentences.

He had always maintained his innocence in those three cases, but last year, in exchange for a prison transfer, “Little was willing to talk,” according to the FBI.

Little, 78, said he killed 90 women, and the FBI has been trying to line up those admissions with unsolved deaths in more than a dozen states between 1970 and 2005.

