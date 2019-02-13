Church names 63 New Jersey clergy accused of sexual abuse

The Archbishop of Newark has released a list of 63 priests who it says were credibly accused of sexual abuse of minors.The list consists of 63 priests, of which 33 are deceased, and at least 20 had more than one victim.

Cardinal Joseph Tobin says the recent sex abuse revelations have provoked feelings of shock, anger, shame and sorrow.

Newark is the first to release the names, but other dioceses are expected to do something similar shortly.

In a statement, the Archdiocese of Newark says, “In an effort to do what is right and just, we are publishing the names of diocesan clergy credibly accused of sexual abuse of minors in the Archdiocese of Newark. This list of names is the result of an extensive review of Archdiocesan records dating back to 1940. All names were previously reported to law enforcement agencies. The Archdiocese of Newark has a zero-tolerance policy for any type of mistreatment or misconduct involving children and young adults.”

