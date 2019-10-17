Sergeant is 10th NYPD officer to die by suicide this year

An off-duty New York Police Department sergeant has become the latest member of the force to take his or her own life. Police Commissioner James P. O’Neill said in a statement Wednesday:

“Tragically, last night we lost another member of our NYPD family to suicide. We vow to keep fighting this fight, to do better on these and many other fronts, and to put a stop to this epidemic once and for all.”

Police sources told CBS New York the sergeant, who was off-duty, was inside his home Tuesday night when he apparently shot himself in the head. First responders raced to the scene in the city’s borough of Queens and rushed him to a nearby hospital, but the veteran cop couldn’t be saved. Sources said the sergeant’s wife was home at the time.

The sergeant would be the tenth current member of the force to die by suicide this year and 12th when retired officers are included. READ MORE: