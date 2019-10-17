Dems storm out of Syria meeting with Trump: ‘We have to pray for his health’

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer announced at a news conference outside the White House on Wednesday that they had just walked out of a meeting with President Trump on Syria policy, after he apparently called Pelosi either a “third-rate politician” or “third-grade politician” and angrily suggested the Democrats probably appreciated communist Islamic State terrorists in the Middle East.

“What we witnessed on the part of the president was a meltdown, sad to say,” Pelosi, D-Calif., remarked.

She said later, at the Capitol: “I pray for the president all the time, and I tell him that — I pray for his safety and that of his family. Now, we have to pray for his health — because this was a very serious meltdown on the part of the president.”

A senior Democratic aide told Fox News that Trump began the meeting, which was ostensibly called by the White House, by remarking that "someone wanted this meeting so I agreed to it." Trump also reportedly told Pelosi, "I hate ISIS more than you do," prompting Pelosi to respond, "You don't know that."