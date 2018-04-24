Senior House Dem. leadership member: ‘All of us have to go’ if Republicans win midterm elections

A leading congressional Democrat has called for the resignation of his party’s leadership if Democrats do not manage to take back House seats in this year’s midterm elections.

“If we’re still in the minority, all of us have got to go,” said Rep. James Clyburn (D- S.C.) in an interview with Politico.

Clyburn added that his party needs to have a “real assessment” of its leadership, whether they win or lose in November. He made the comments at an annual fish fry he hosted on Friday in Columbia, South Carolina. Over the years Clyburn’s fish fry has morphed into what is now considered an important event for Democrats.

Clyburn, 77, is the assistant minority leader in the U.S. House of Representatives and the highest ranking African-American member of Congress. He has been the third-highest ranking Democrat in the House since 2006. – READ MORE

