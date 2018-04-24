Nashville Mayor Wants More Laws After Man Barred from Gun Possession Opened Fire at Waffle House

Nashville Mayor David Briley (D) Demanded More Gun Control Laws After A Man, Who Had His Firearms Seized In 2017, Opened Fire On An Antioch, Tennessee, Waffle House.

CNN quoted Briley saying: I know that we all want to live in a safe environment that allows everyone to go to work or school and feel and be safe. We all want to live up to our greatest potential, and it’s my responsibility as the mayor of Nashville to try and make that happen. Clearly the victims of this shooting deserve our prayers and our thoughts, but they also deserve leaders who will step up and take action and do something to get these weapons off our streets.

Briley did not mention that the alleged gunman, Travis Reinking, was arrested in 2017 near the White House and subsequently lost his Illinois’ Firearm Owner’s Identification (FOID) card. As a result, sheriff’s deputies seized his firearms August 24, 2017. – READ MORE

