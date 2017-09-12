Senators demand Congress stop IRS from hiring tax cheats

Two top senators say the IRS may have been breaking federal law when it rehired tax cheats and other former workers who were let go under a cloud of suspicion.

Republican Sens. Richard Burr of North Carolina and Michael B. Enzi of Wyoming said in a letter Friday that it’s time to stiffen the laws, saying previous efforts to sort out the IRS fell short.

It’s the latest in a long-running effort to get the tax agency to clean up its hiring practices, after the Treasury Inspector General for Tax Administration, in a series of reports, found fraudsters, tax cheats and disruptive employees among those the agency brought back.

Indeed, some 10 percent of employees the IRS hired between January 2015 and March 2016 had left under the cloud of investigation, yet were brought back, the inspector general said in a July audit