Kelly Brings in New Deputy, Further Tightening Discipline on Trump White House

White House chief of staff John Kelly has appointed a new principal deputy who has already begun enforcing stricter discipline on the West Wing.

Kirstjen Nielsen, a longtime aide to Kelly, now functions as his gatekeeper in what the New York Times described as a “little-noticed bureaucratic earthquake.” Nielsen handles much of the daily operations within the White House, and some administration officials paint a picture of Kelly’s enemies being furious about Nielsen helping him tighten his grip.

“Gatekeepers are generally not beloved,” Jonathan Hoffman, who was hired by Nielsen at the Department of Homeland Security, told Politico. “But that’s why it’s an important job.”

That’s included such measures as putting Omarosa Manigault, the former star of “The Apprentice” on a so-called “no-fly list” of people he deems not worthy of attending serious meetings. – READ MORE