Senate passes $700 billion defense policy bill, heads to conference with House

The Senate on Monday approved a $700 billion defense policy bill for fiscal 2018 that aims to bolster what Sen. John McCain and other proponents say are depleted military forces by supplying more troops, aircraft and ships than requested by President Trump.The National Defense Authorization Act easily passed by an 89-8 vote despite three days of contentious Senate negotiations and is now headed to a conference committee with the House to hammer out a final bill and settle differences, such as the creation of an Air Force Space Corps.

McCain, R-Ariz., the Armed Services chairman, has argued the defense bill written by his committee is needed to shore up a military in the midst of a readiness crisis, evidenced by mishaps over the past three months that have injured and killed more than 60 troops, and facing the greatest range of threats in decades.

“My friends, for too long our nation has asked our men and women in uniform to do too much with far too little,” McCain said.

The Senate bill includes $640 billion in base funding for the Defense Department and nuclear activities within the Department of Energy, as well as $60 billion for overseas combat operations in Iraq, Syria, Afghanistan and elsewhere.