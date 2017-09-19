Politics
NYT, CNBC Reporter: Media Coverage of Clinton Emails Was ‘Dumb,’ ‘Obviously Ridiculous’
CNBC host and New York Times contributor John Harwood on Monday criticized the media’s coverage of Hillary Clinton’s use of a private email server and handling of classified materials, arguing it was “just dumb” and “exaggerated” the story’s significance.
Harwood responded to a tweet from New York University (NYU) professor Jay Rosen saying the media had a role in electing Republican candidate Donald Trump.
Harwood sparred with critics, insisting the FBI investigation into the Democratic candidate’s use of a private email server while at the State Department was not a “big f***ing deal,” and the classified information found on the server was “inconsequential.” – READ MORE
