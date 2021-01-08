Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer Says Jan. 6 ‘Will Live In Infamy’

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer said Wednesday that the Capitol Hill riot “will live in infamy” like Pearl Harbor.

“Mr. President, it is very, very difficult to put into words what has transpired today. I have never lived through or even imagined the experience like the one we have just witnessed in this capitol,” Schumer, a New York Democrat, said.

“President Franklin Roosevelt set aside Dec. 7, 1941, as a day that will live in infamy. Unfortunately, we can now add Jan. 6, 2021, to that very short list of dates in American history that will live forever in infamy,” he continued.”

“This temple to democracy was desecrated. Its windows smashed, our offices vandalized,” Schumer said. “The world saw Americans’ elected officials hurriedly ushered out because they were in harm’s way.”

Hundreds of rioters stormed the U.S. Capitol building on Wednesday after a rally against Congress certifying the presidential election results. Hill staffers were evacuated due to a suspicious package.

Schumer on Thursday urged Vice President Mike Pence to remove President Donald Trump from office through the 25th Amendment and said Trump caused the riot. Schumer also said “Congress should reconvene to impeach the President” if Pence and the Cabinet won’t remove Trump.

“The House and Senate floors were places of shelter until the evacuations was ordered, leaving rioters to stalk these hallowed halls,” Schumer said Wednesday during his floor speech.

“Lawmakers and our staffs, average citizens who love their country, serve it everyday, feared for their lives. I understand one woman was shot and tragically lost her life. We mourn her and feel for her friends and family,” Schumer said.

The Senate minority leader said the world was watching the riot and said foreign embassies reported to their countries’ capitals about the chaos.

“This will be a stain on our country not so easily washed away. The final, terrible indelible legacy of the 45th president of the United States, undoubtedly our worst,” Schumer said.

Schumer said the mob’s participants “cannot be called protesters,” but “were rioters and insurrectionists, goons and thugs, domestic terrorists,” who don’t characterize the country. Schumer expressed gratitude to law enforcement, who made sure they were safe and secured the capital.

“They must and should be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law, hopefully by this administration. If not, certainly by the next. They should be provided no leniency,” Schumer said.

Schumer’s press office didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment.