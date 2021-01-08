Photos And Videos Show The Damage Left Behind After The Protest At The Capitol Building

Rioters fought with law enforcement officials before eventually breaching a door and gaining entrance to the Capitol Building.

Multiple rioters were seen with Capitol Police protective gear including riot shields that some used to break windows to gain access to the building, video shows.

Four people died and at least 70 were arrested, Fox News reported. At least 14 officers were injured and two were hospitalized.

Rioters left damage and trash in the wake of the Capitol Building riot on Wednesday, photographs and videos show.

Rioters, many of which were wearing pro-President Donald Trump gear, stormed the U.S. Capitol Building after scaling scaffolding set up for inauguration and breaching a door on the west side of the building. Several people entered through broken windows and broken doors.

Trash, flags and signs were left scattered around the Capitol rotunda and throughout the hallways, photographs show.

They chanted “stop the steal” and “whose house? our house!” as they moved through the building, video shows.

Watch @robertmooreitv‘s report from inside the Capitol building as the extraordinary events unfolded in Washington DChttps://t.co/krCQf1uQbx pic.twitter.com/SiWbzF5Nzs — ITV News (@itvnews) January 6, 2021

Several rioters said that they raided the Capitol building because “this is our country, this is our house,” video shows.

Rioters broke into official’s offices and rummaged through their desks. Democratic Sen. Jeff Merkley’s tweeted a video saying rioters stole a laptop from his office and showed artwork torn from his office’s wall and cigarette butts and a Trump flag left behind.

When law enforcement officials eventually entered the building, fights between police and rioters broke out and several rounds of teargas were deployed, video shows.

WATCH: Rioters break windows to enter U.S. Capitol building pic.twitter.com/n9FYMZYvD0 — BNO News (@BNONews) January 6, 2021

Several windows were smashed around the building and debris was left in the halls, photographs show. Rioters appeared to use Capitol Police riot shields to break some of the windows, video shows.

One man removed a podium bearing the seal of the speaker of the House from the building, photographs show.

Multiple rioters were seen carrying Capitol Police riot gear including shields and vests, photographs show.

One police officer was visibly concerned about the number of rioters entering the building as they pushed him into a wall, video shows.

