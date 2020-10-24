Senate Judiciary Committee Votes To Subpoena Facebook, Twitter CEOs

Republicans on the Senate Judiciary Committee voted unanimously on Thursday to subpoena the testimonies of Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey and Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg after all 10 Democrats boycotted the panel’s hearing to advance the Supreme Court nomination of Amy Coney Barrett.

Republican members want the two CEOs to testify about their handling of a recent series of articles by the New York Post, America’s fourth-largest newspaper, concerning former Vice President Joe Biden’s son Hunter’s business dealings. Both social media sites suppressed the stories.

Zuckerberg and Dorsey are already set to testify before the Senate Commerce Committee next week.

The Judiciary Committee voted to compel the CEOs to testify about their “suppression and/or censorship” of the Post articles, one that alleged Hunter Biden introduced his father to a top executive at Burisma, a Ukrainian energy company where he worked.

Joe Biden repeatedly refused to answer questions about the matter but finally broke his silence Wednesday while doing an interview with a Wisconsin TV station from his Delaware home.- READ MORE

