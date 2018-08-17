Senate Intel Chairman Burr Defends Trump – Slams John Brennan For Claiming Trump ‘Colluded With Russia’

Former CIA Director John Brennan Continued To Trash President Trump On Thursday In A Scathing New York Times Op-ed Wherein He Claimed Trump’s Campaign Colluded With Russia.

Brennan penned an op-ed in the New York Times titled “President Trump’s Claims of No Collusion are Hogwash”

Surprisingly, Senate Intel Chairman Richard Burr (R-NC) released a statement slamming John Brennan’s claims in his new op-ed that President Trump’s campaign colluded with a foreign power.

“Director Brennan’s recent statements purport to know as fact that the Trump campaign colluded with a foreign power. If Director Brennan’s statement is based on intelligence he received while still leading the CIA, why didn’t he include it in the Intelligence Community Assessment released in 2017?” Senator Burr said in a statement.

Senator Burr continued, “If his statement is based on intelligence he has seen since leaving office, it constitutes an intelligence breach. If he has some other personal knowledge of or evidence of collusion, it should be disclosed to the Special Counsel, not The New York Times.”

“If, however, Director Brennan’s statement is purely political and based on conjecture, the president has full authority to revoke his security clearance as head of the Executive Branch,” Mr. Burr concluded. – READ MORE