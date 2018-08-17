    True Pundit

    Crime

    ISIS Member and Obama ‘Refugee’ Arrested in California on Murder Charges

    One of Obama’s poor little helpless ‘refugees’ from Iraq, Omar Ameen, 45, a member of ISIS was arrested in California on murder charges.

    Omar Ameen was arrested on Wednesday by the FBI in California where he applied for refugee status; he is now facing extradition.

    Ameen is wanted for a 2014 murder of an Iraqi police officer which occurred in Anbar province.

    The ISIS terrorist went from murdering a police officer in Iraq directly to Sacramento, California–talk about “extreme vetting.”

    Omar Ameen somehow concealed his terrorist ties on his refugee application [imagine our shock] and even applied for a green card.

    According to the court document filed by the government, the FBI had been monitoring Omar Ameen since 2016 for Visa fraud.- READ MORE

     

