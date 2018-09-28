Senate Insider: Kavanaugh Votes Secured

After an emotional day of testimony on Capitol Hill, a late Thursday report from Townhall citing a Senate insider reveals that Brett Kavanaugh has the votes to make it out of committee and will be confirmed on the floor for a seat on the U.S. Supreme Court.

Sens. Flake (R-AZ), Collins (R-ME), Murkowski (R-AK), and Manchin (D-WV) are expected to vote in favor of Kavanaugh. All the Republicans are voting yes. Also, in the rumor mill, several Democrats may break ranks and back Kavanaugh. That’s the ball game, folks. –Townhall

Thursday’s proceedings saw a rollercoaster of emotions from both Brett Kavanaugh and his accuser, Christine Blasey Ford – who claims he groped her at a high school party in 1982.

Ford’s testimony was considered compelling, with Senator Orrin Hatch (R-UT) calling her an “attractive, good witness,” however betting site PredictIt showed Kavanaugh’s odds of confirmation steadily climbing after ranking minority leader Dianne Feinstein (D-CA) laid out Ford’s case. He stands at 74% as of this writing. – READ MORE

While speaking to reporters on Thursday, Senate Majority Whip and Senate Judiciary Committee member John Cornyn (R-TX) stated that the Senate Judiciary Committee still plans to vote on Supreme Court nominee Judge Brett Kavanaugh on Friday and that he is “optimistic” Kavanaugh has the votes on the committee.

Cornyn said, “The Republican conference is going to meet at about 7:15 and see where we are, but the plan is still to have a markup tomorrow morning.”

(…)

Cornyn answered, “Well, I’m optimistic. I thought the judge did well. We gave Dr. Ford a chance to have her say, and I think it’s time to vote.” – READ MORE