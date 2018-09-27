FEINSTEIN Flat Busted Lying About Confidential Leaks in Middle of Hearing; Epic Slip

Dianne is not very good anymore under intesnse pressure. She used to be. But those days are long gone.

The Democratic Senator slipped Thursday during testimony at the Brett Kavanaugh hearing, tripping over a direct question on whether she or her staff leaked Christine Ford’s confidential letter to the Washington Post.

Her respnse was problematic on many levels.

Fumbling, it’s Lucky for her she didn’t spend the entire day in Kavanaugh’s seat facing tough questions.

You must be joking.

Feinstein asked if she or her staff leaked Dr. Ford's allegations. "I don't believe my staff would leak that. I haven't asked that question directly that I do not think they would do. WAIT – My staff just told me that they did not leak it, OK?" pic.twitter.com/HaYzGDscQy — Benny (@bennyjohnson) September 27, 2018

Dianne Feinstein "I did not hide Dr Ford's allegations" Also Dianne Feinstein "and I held it confidential until SHE decided she would come forward" Everyone knows either Dianne Feinstein, or someone close leaked Dr Ford's identity. pic.twitter.com/gFZEZ0biir — Mike (@Fuctupmind) September 27, 2018

