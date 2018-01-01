Politics Security World
Sen. Tom Cotton: ‘We Should Support The Iranian People Who Are Willing To Risk Their Lives To Speak Out Against’ The Regime
On Thursday, Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AR) offered his opinion on the Iranian protests:
Even after the billions in sanctions relief they secured through the nuclear deal, the ayatollahs still can’t provide for the basic needs of their own people—perhaps because they’ve funneled so much of that money into their campaign of regional aggression in Syria, Lebanon, Iraq, and Yemen. The protests in Mashhad show that a regime driven by such a hateful ideology cannot maintain broad popular support forever, and we should support the Iranian people who are willing to risk their lives to speak out against it.
My statement on the Iranian protests: https://t.co/3XFkIRIXD6 pic.twitter.com/1VbecfTswA
— Tom Cotton (@SenTomCotton) December 29, 2017
The State Department also released a statement in support of the Iranian protesters, which can be read here.