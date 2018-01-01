Merkel calls for unity as nearly half of Germans want her gone

German Chancellor Angela Merkel lamented her country’s social divisions in a New Year’s address Sunday, but emphasized her commitment to forming a unified government in 2018.

Merkel’s comments came three months after her party suffered major blows at the polls, in which the centrist “grand coalition” between the Christian Democratic Union (CDU) and Christian Social Union (CSU), which has run Germany since 2013, fell apart.

Nevereheless, Merkel indicated her willingness to tackle the challenges of the future by forming a new government, which means again reaching out to her former political partners, the center-left Social Democrats (SPD).

Many Germans have expressed concern over the social changes taking place within the country. The most contentious issue has been an influx of asylum-seekers that has caused many conservatives to question her leadership. – READ MORE

