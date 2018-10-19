Sen. Tom Carper dismisses GOP references to slapping his wife as ‘political mischief’

Democratic U.S. Sen. Tom Carper is criticizing Republican attempts to dredge up a decades-old incident in which he slapped his ex-wife, leaving her with a black eye.

After denying allegations of domestic abuse during his 1982 congressional campaign, Carper acknowledged in a 1998 interview that he had slapped his wife during an argument. Carper’s ex-wife, Diane, died in 2013.

Carper complained Wednesday that political opponents have routinely dredged up the incident over the past several decades “to create political mischief for me.”

“It didn’t work 30 years ago, it didn’t work 20 years ago, it didn’t work 10 years ago,” he said. “And you know what? It’s not going to work this time either.” – READ MORE