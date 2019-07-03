Sen. Ted Cruz Launches #WalkAwayFromNike Boycott Campaign

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) launched a #WalkAwayFromNike boycott campaign this week after the left-wing company pulled its “Betsy Ross Flag” shoes.

“I love America. I stand for the anthem, respect the flag & honor the men & women who fought to defend our Nation. I respect Free Speech & I’m exerting mine,” Cruz tweeted Tuesday afternoon.

“[U]ntil @Nike ends its contempt for those values I WILL NO LONGER PURCHASE NIKE PRODUCTS. #WalkAwayFromNike RT if you agree,” he added.

In another tweet, Cruz wrote: “It’s a good thing @Nike only wants to sell sneakers to people who hate the American flag…. @NFL #HappyFourth.”

The Wall Street Journal reports although the shoes in question, the Air Max 1 USA, are already manufactured and ready to ship, Nike abruptly decided to dump the product after one of Nike's commercial spokes-babies, failed quarterbackg Colin Kaepernick, whined that the 13 star flag created by Betsy Ross at the request of George Washington, is connected to the slave era.


