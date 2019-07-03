Trump Administration Retreats on Census Citizenship Question

In a stinging defeat for President Donald Trump, his administration ended its effort to add a citizenship question to the 2020 U.S. census, saying that it will begin printing forms that do not include the contentious query.

But, nevertheless, Trump later indicated he would still try to get the “most vital” question included on the questionnaire.

White House and Justice Department officials confirmed the decision to end the effort to add the question, which came in the aftermath of a Supreme Court ruling on June 27 that faulted the administration for its original attempt to add it.

“I respect the Supreme Court but strongly disagree with its ruling regarding my decision to reinstate a citizenship question on the 2020 census,” Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross said in a statement.

“The Census Bureau has started the process of printing the decennial questionnaires without the question. My focus, and that of the bureau and the entire department, is to conduct a complete and accurate census,” Ross said.

Although the Supreme Court left open the possibility of the administration adding the question, there was little time left for the government to come up with a new rationale.