Sen. Ted Cruz Asks Democrats To Join Him On Bill To Make Middle-Class Tax Cuts Permanent

On December 24, Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) appeared on CNN’s “State of the Union” and toldhost Jake Tapper, “… we should have made the tax breaks for the middle class permanent. But what the Republicans did is make the tax breaks for corporations permanent, the tax cuts for the middle class temporary.”

On Monday, Cruz introduced legislation that would make the middle-class tax cuts permanent. In a press release, he invited Senate Democrats to join him:

These historic tax cuts are already benefiting our schoolteachers, firefighters, and truck drivers—people from all walks of life—by cutting rates for individual taxpayers in all brackets. … By February, Americans in every tax bracket will see their taxes go down and their take home pay go up.

… I invite Senator Sanders and all of my Democratic colleagues to join me today and make tax rate cuts for hardworking middle class families permanent. – READ MORE

Donald Trump Jr. posted an Instagram photo of himself with Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) holding a cookie with a distorted image of former President Barack Obama’s face on it, and many writers are outraged.

“With friends like these… some good friends decided that while my birthday is not for 2 weeks that they would get me an early 40th birthday cake. And what birthday is complete without an Obama cake?” Trump Jr. posted Sunday on Instagram.

Some left-leaning writers and political consultants, however, seem to be triggered by Trump Jr.’s latest Instagram post

1. Don Jr. is obnoxiously racist.

2. That's Ajit Pai, not Obama.

3. That's a cookie, not a birthday cake.

4. Gonna feel so good to beat Ted Cruz. pic.twitter.com/gMRA7gPXhO — Matt McDermott (@mattmfm) December 18, 2017

What is wrong with these people pic.twitter.com/iXcWArNAOy — Judd Legum (@JuddLegum) December 18, 2017

Absolutely normal / inoffensive that son of sitting president would eat a cake adorned with the image of Barack Obama. From the classy Instagram account of @DonaldJTrumpJr. pic.twitter.com/xcdso2jxta — Katie Engelhart (@katieengelhart) December 18, 2017

– READ MORE

