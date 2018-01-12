Trump denies making ‘shithole countries’ comment

President Donald Trump on Friday denied describing certain nations as “shithole countries” during a meeting in which he rejected a bipartisan deal on the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program.

The language used by me at the DACA meeting was tough, but this was not the language used. What was really tough was the outlandish proposal made – a big setback for DACA! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 12, 2018

White House spokesperson Raj Shah did not deny the “shithole” remark on Thursday evening, but instead said in a statement that Trump “is fighting for permanent solutions that make our country stronger by welcoming those who can contribute to our society, grow our economy and assimilate into our great nation.”

Never said anything derogatory about Haitians other than Haiti is, obviously, a very poor and troubled country. Never said “take them out.” Made up by Dems. I have a wonderful relationship with Haitians. Probably should record future meetings – unfortunately, no trust! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 12, 2018

CNN stepped way over the line Thursday night calling the President of the United State Donald Trump a racist.

But that’s not even the worst of it. A CNN panel member dropped the “N” word.

Twice.

Then dropped the “S” word to describe Latinos.

And Asians another vicious slur.

CNN’s Don Lemon also called most of white America racists and Trump supporters racists too.

All based on a hearsay newspaper article in a fake news Washington Post.

Lemon was unhinged and deranged, almost at one point openly threatening Trump supporters.

Lemon was seemingly bordering on tears at times, like a scorn prom queen.

Anyone who is not mad about Trump’s alleged comments — where he supposedly called Haiti a “shithole” — is also a racist, according to Lemon’s lucid rant.

This broadcast was a complete disgrace and beyond shocking for all Patriots.