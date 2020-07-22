Sen. Tammy Duckworth Tells Trump ‘Don’t Even Think About’ Sending Federal Agents to Chicago

Sen. Tammy Duckworth (D-Ill.) is sending a message to President Donald Trump as the president is suggesting sending federal agents to multiple cities across the United States.

During an appearance on CNN on Tuesday, Duckworth was asked about her reaction to Trump “threatening to send federal law enforcement to Chicago and other cities like New York, Philadelphia, and Detroit.”

Duckworth — former U.S. Army Lieutenant Colonel and former combat veteran of the Iraq War — quickly fired back with her response as she told the president, “Don’t even think about it.”

“This is disgusting and it is the further politicization of our institutions which should be non-partisan,” Duckworth continued. “He did it with the military when he sent National Guard troops against peaceful protesters in Lafayette Square. And now he’s done it in Portland and he’s coming to Chicago.” – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --