As U.S.-China Relations Disintegrate, Top Democrat Nancy Pelosi Declares: It Is The ‘Trump Virus’ (VIDEO)

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) declared that COVID-19 should be labeled the “Trump virus” during a Tuesday night interview on CNN.

Pelosi’s remarks come as President Donald Trump has repeatedly referred to the virus as the “China virus” to denote its origin. Relations between the U.S. and China continue to disintegrate, and Chinese Communist Party (CCP) officials are using clips from CNN, MSNBC, and Democratic politicians as propaganda.

House Speaker Pelosi reacts to Pres. Trump embracing masks: “If he had said months ago, ‘let’s wear a mask, let’s socially distance’ instead of having rallies…then more people would have followed his lead…I think a good deal of what we have suffered is clearly the Trump virus.” pic.twitter.com/WmEKubdpCq — The Situation Room (@CNNSitRoom) July 21, 2020

“We have lots to discuss,” CNN host Wolf Blitzer said to Pelosi at the beginning of the interview. “But let me start with the president’s news conference he just had on the pandemic. He encouraged people to go ahead and wear a mask. He admitted things will get worse before they get better. He said, eventually, it’s going to disappear. How far do you think all that goes in addressing this crisis that’s still killing hundreds of Americans every single day?” – READ MORE

