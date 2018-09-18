Sen. Orrin Hatch says Kavanaugh denied being at party described by accuser Ford

Sen. Orrin Hatch, R-Utah, told reporters Monday that Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh categorically denied allegations that he committed sexual assault at a high school party in the early 1980s — and told the senator he was not at a party similar to what his accuser described.

Kavanaugh’s accuser, Christine Blasey Ford, made her name and her accusations public in an interview with The Washington Post Sunday. She claimed Kavanaugh pinned her to a bed, tried to remove her clothing and put his hand over her mouth when she tried to scream.

In a statement to Fox News, Hatch’s office said that Kavanaugh told the senator “he was not at a party like the one [Ford] describes” and added that Ford “may be mistaking [Kavanaugh] for someone else.”

Also Monday, two of Kavanaugh’s former girlfriends issued statements vouching for his character.

“I’ve been friends with Brett Kavanaugh for over 35 years, and dated him during high school,” said one of the women, Maura Kane. “In every situation where we were together he always respectful, kind and thoughtful. The accusations leveled against him in no way represent the decent young man I knew. We remain good friends and I admire him as a husband, father and professional.” – READ MORE

Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh on Monday said he is willing to testify before the Senate Judiciary Committee against a woman’s charge that he sexually assaulted her in high school.

Kavanaugh in a new statement called the woman’s accusation a “completely false allegation.”

“This is a completely false allegation. I have never done anything like what the accuser describes—to her or to anyone,” Kavanaugh said. “Because this never happened, I had no idea who was making this accusation until she identified herself yesterday.”

The federal judge said he would speak to the Judiciary panel “in any way the committee deems appropriate” in order to “defend my integrity.”– READ MORE