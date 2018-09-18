Republicans Call Out Hypocrisy of Democrats for Pouncing on Kavanaugh Allegations While Ignoring Keith Ellison’s

The swift response from Democrats on the accusations against Judge Brett Kavanaugh has some Republicans wondering where their response to accusations against Democratic National Committee (DNC) Deputy Chair Rep. Keith Ellison (D-Minn.) went.

California professor Christine Blasey Ford accused the Supreme Court nominee of sexually assaulting her during a high school party more than three decades ago.

Many Democrats jumped on the allegations, demanding that Americans listen to Ford’s testimony and delay the vote to approve Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court.

Democrats screaming opposition against Kavanaugh based on a 35 year old accusation with sketchy backstory remain totally silent their deputy DNC chair and high ranking congressman Keith Ellison was accused of domestic assault with 911 calls to validate the story — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) September 16, 2018

If you care about something that allegedly happened in high school, but not about Ellison’s recent alleged domestic abuse… you’re probably full of shit. — Cassandra Fairbanks (@CassandraRules) September 17, 2018

So while we're all raging over these anonymous, unproven allegations against Bret Kvananaugh — Keith Ellison, where there's accusations of abuse backed up by evidence, has been forced to abandon his candidacy, right? Surely, the Democratic party cannot be this hypocritical… — Mark Hemingway (@Heminator) September 15, 2018

Despite these sentiments about believing women, none of these Democrats have tweeted their support for the women who have accused Ellison of domestic violence.

Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh on Monday said he is willing to testify before the Senate Judiciary Committee against a woman’s charge that he sexually assaulted her in high school.

Kavanaugh in a new statement called the woman’s accusation a “completely false allegation.”

“This is a completely false allegation. I have never done anything like what the accuser describes—to her or to anyone,” Kavanaugh said. “Because this never happened, I had no idea who was making this accusation until she identified herself yesterday.”

The federal judge said he would speak to the Judiciary panel "in any way the committee deems appropriate" in order to "defend my integrity."