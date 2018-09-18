    True Pundit

    Politics

    Republicans Call Out Hypocrisy of Democrats for Pouncing on Kavanaugh Allegations While Ignoring Keith Ellison’s

    The swift response from Democrats on the accusations against Judge Brett Kavanaugh has some Republicans wondering where their response to accusations against Democratic National Committee (DNC) Deputy Chair Rep. Keith Ellison (D-Minn.) went.

    California professor Christine Blasey Ford accused the Supreme Court nominee of sexually assaulting her during a high school party more than three decades ago.

    Many Democrats jumped on the allegations, demanding that Americans listen to Ford’s testimony and delay the vote to approve Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court.

    Despite these sentiments about believing women, none of these Democrats have tweeted their support for the women who have accused Ellison of domestic violence. – READ MORE

    Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh on Monday said he is willing to testify before the Senate Judiciary Committee against a woman’s charge that he sexually assaulted her in high school.

    Kavanaugh in a new statement called the woman’s accusation a “completely false allegation.”

    “This is a completely false allegation. I have never done anything like what the accuser describes—to her or to anyone,” Kavanaugh said. “Because this never happened, I had no idea who was making this accusation until she identified herself yesterday.”

    The federal judge said he would speak to the Judiciary panel “in any way the committee deems appropriate” in order to “defend my integrity.”READ MORE

    "Democrats... remain totally silent their deputy DNC chair and high ranking congressman Keith Ellison."

