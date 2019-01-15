Sen. Marsha Blackburn’s First Senate Bill Could Defund Planned Parenthood

Republican Sen. Marsha Blackburn of Tennessee introduced her first bill in the Senate. The proposed law, S. 105, the Title X Abortion Provider Prohibition Act, is a counterpart to a similar bill introduced in the House of Representatives. The legislation seeks to deny funding to abortion organizations, including Planned Parenthood.

The freshman senator made the announcement in a statement on Twitter.

“Today, I introduced my first bill in the United States Senate, S. 105, the Title X Abortion Provider Prohibition Act, which strips all abortion providers, including Planned Parenthood, of federal funding,” she wrote. “Tennesseans and the American people do not want their tax dollars funding abortions. They have made this position clear time and again. Hardworking taxpayers do not want to subsidize the business of abortion providers and entities such as Planned Parenthood.”

Today, I introduced my first bill in the United States Senate, S. 105, the Title X Abortion Provider Prohibition Act, which strips all abortion providers, including Planned Parenthood, of federal funding. pic.twitter.com/UwtbwGt1wd — Sen. Marsha Blackburn (@MarshaBlackburn) January 10, 2019

The Tennessee Star reports that Blackburn introduced her bill last Thursday one day after U.S. Rep. Vicky Hartzler (R-MO-04) introduced H.R. 217 Title X Abortion Provider Prohibition Act. The bill was sponsored by Rep. Diane Black (R-TN-6). – READ MORE