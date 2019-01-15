Trump Torches Elizabeth Warren Over Video Of Her Drinking Beer

President Donald Trump blasted 2020 presidential candidate Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) in a tweet on Sunday night over her recent live stream where she drank beer.

If Elizabeth Warren, often referred to by me as Pocahontas, did this commercial from Bighorn or Wounded Knee instead of her kitchen, with her husband dressed in full Indian garb, it would have been a smash! pic.twitter.com/D5KWr8EPan — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 14, 2019

