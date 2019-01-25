 

Sen. Graham: ‘Nancy Pelosi Has Become a Nightmare for the Democratic Party’

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) said Wednesday on “Hannity” that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has become a “nightmare” for her party as she swings farther to the left.

Graham said that Pelosi’s “dislike” for President Trump is “hurting the country.”

He said that in the Senate, moderate Democratic senators have been eager to discuss the issues with him in the days since the Pelosi-Trump feud intensified.

“There’s a reaction to this far-left rhetoric in the Senate by more mainstream Democrats,” he said. “There’s a deal in the making.” – READ MORE

