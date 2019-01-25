MS-13 gang members arrested by border agents in Yuma

YUMA, Ariz. (AP) – Border Patrol agents say two members of the MS-13 gang have been caught in southern Arizona.
U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials say Yuma Sector agents conducting patrol along the Colorado River apprehended the pair Tuesday night.
#YumaSector Border Patrol agents arrest two MS-13 gang members from Honduras travelling together. #NationalSecurity #SouthwestBorder pic.twitter.com/wPRk80TpG1
— CBP Arizona (@CBPArizona) January 23, 2019
The men, who are 37 years old and 19 years old, were then taken to a patrol station for processing.
Agents determined they were from Honduras and illegally crossed the border into the U.S. – READ MORE