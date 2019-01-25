 

MS-13 gang members arrested by border agents in Yuma

YUMA, Ariz. (AP) – Border Patrol agents say two members of the MS-13 gang have been caught in southern Arizona.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials say Yuma Sector agents conducting patrol along the Colorado River apprehended the pair Tuesday night.

The men, who are 37 years old and 19 years old, were then taken to a patrol station for processing.

Agents determined they were from Honduras and illegally crossed the border into the U.S. – READ  MORE

