Sen. Dianne Feinstein to Propose Withholding Funds From States Who Refuse to Mandate Masks

Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) is looking to hold back funding from states who refuse to mandate masks to help combat the coronavirus pandemic.

“Wearing masks in public should be mandatory. Period,” Feinstein declared in a statement released on Thursday.

The California Democrat announced her intentions to offer an amendment that would withhold federal assistance payments to states who do not want to implement mask requirements.

Citing 41 states seeing an uptick in coronavirus cases and 60,000 cases in the U.S. in the past five of the last six days, Feinstein said, “We’re failing to control this virus and it’s time for serious action.”

She then noted U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Robert Redfield’s recent comments suggesting if people wear a mask he believes “over the next four, six, eight weeks we could bring this epidemic under control,” as IJR reported. – READ MORE

