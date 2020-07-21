Petition Calls On Trader Joe’s Grocery Stores To Change ‘Racist’ Ethnic Product Names

Trader Joe’s, the beloved, Millennial-focused grocery store chain, is under fire for its generic labeling, which nearly a thousand signers on a petition say is “racist” and perpetuates ethnic stereotypes.

USA Today reports that 840 concerned consumers have signed a Change.org petition, launched two weeks ago, asking the chain to change the labeling on its ethnic food packaging. “It says the grocer ‘labels some of its ethnic foods with modifications of ‘Joe’ that belies a narrative of exoticism that perpetuates harmful stereotypes,’ noting how Trader Ming’s is used to brand the chain’s Chinese foods and Trader José’s for Mexican foods.”

According to Forbes, the chain sells mostly generic products under its own label, and around 80% of the items Trader Joe’s carries is labeled with some iteration of “Trader Joe,” the nickname of original CEO Joe Coulombe. The program ensures customers associate Trader Joe’s products directly with the Trader Joe’s brand.

The petitioners, though, claims that the tongue-in-cheek marketing contributes to perpetuating ethnic stereotypes.

“The Trader Joe’s branding is racist because it exoticizes other cultures – it presents ‘Joe’ as the default ‘normal’ and the other characters falling outside of it – they are ‘Arabian Joe,’ ‘Trader José,’ and ‘Trader Joe San,’ the petition states,” the group says. – READ MORE

